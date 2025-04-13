Dividend Power Play: 3%+ Yield With Positive Returns – Part I

Philip Morris International (PM)

In a market characterized by uncertainty and volatility, Philip Morris stands out as a solid performer with compelling fundamentals and strategic positioning that has allowed it to navigate global economic challenges effectively. Check out – Dividend Power Play: These 3 Stocks Have 3%+ Yield With Positive Returns This Year

But if you want to reduce volatility while leaving ample room for upside, consider the Trefis High Quality portfolio strategy (HQ). This strategy has outperformed the market with over 75% returns since its inception, as demonstrated by its HQ performance metrics.

Steady Income and Growth

PMI currently offers investors an attractive 3.3% dividend yield, complemented by an annual average dividend growth rate of 2.4% over the past three years. This combination of current income and dividend growth makes it particularly appealing to income-focused investors.

The company’s growth trajectory remains strong, with both the last twelve months (LTM) results and three-year average annual growth exceeding 5%. This consistent performance reflects PMI’s success in expanding its market presence despite industry headwinds.



Impressive Profitability Metrics

Perhaps most notably, Philip Morris International maintains exceptional profitability metrics, with both operating margins and cash flow margins surpassing 30%. These robust margins provide the company with financial flexibility and support its dividend program.

Investor confidence in PMI’s business model is reflected in its stock price performance, which has increased by approximately 25% this year, significantly outpacing many market benchmarks.

Strategic Global Positioning

A key strength for Philip Morris lies in its diversified global supply chain and international market focus. With operations primarily outside the United States, the company has effectively minimized its exposure to U.S.-China trade tensions that have disrupted many multinational corporations.

This geographic diversification serves as a natural hedge against regional economic downturns and specific trade disputes, providing stability in an increasingly fragmented global trade environment.

Investment Outlook

Given its combination of reliable income, steady growth, exceptional margins, and strategic global positioning, Philip Morris International presents a compelling investment case for those seeking stable returns with defensive characteristics.

While the tobacco industry faces long-term challenges related to declining smoking rates in developed markets, PMI’s strategic initiatives, including its investments in reduced-risk products, position it to potentially weather these industry shifts better than many competitors.

In today’s uncertain market environment characterized by trade tensions and volatility, this dividend stock offers compelling combinations of current income, growth potential, and defensive characteristics. Philip Morris International provides global diversification and superior margins.

For investors seeking to balance defensive positioning with attractive returns, PM stock represents a strategic option that has demonstrated resilience during market turbulence. Their combination of sustainable dividends, operational efficiency, and relative insulation from trade conflicts makes them worthy considerations for portfolios focused on stability without sacrificing income or growth potential.

Similarly, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period.

Returns Apr 2025

MTD [1] 2025

YTD [1] 2017-25

Total [2] PM Return -5% 27% 151% S&P 500 Return -10% -14% 126% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -9% -18% 492%

[1] Returns as of 4/8/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

