From a Dividend King to FinTech, These 3 Large Caps Just Reported

With earnings season in full swing, investors are counting on companies’ full-year and Q4 2025 financials to serve as an impetus for the S&P 500, which to date has mustered a gain of just 1.22%.

But more importantly, shareholders are looking at guidance to glean clues about how their portfolio may perform throughout the remainder of the year.

A notable number of large-cap companies have already or will report earnings this week, including four household names on Feb. 9.

From a Dividend King, a fintech groundbreaker, and a 122-year-old electric utility provider, these companies’ earnings provided insights into their respective stocks, sectors, and industries.

Despite Coca-Cola’s Mixed Results, Guidance Remains Steady

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported full-year and Q4 2025 earnings before the market opened on Feb. 10. By the close, the consumer staples giant slipped 1.47% after mixed results.

The company beat analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS) by 2 cents but missed the consensus revenue estimate by nearly 2%. Quarterly revenue rose 2.2% year-over-year (YOY).

The soft drink maker has not missed on earnings since Q1 2017, and its dividend—which Coca-Cola has increased for 64 consecutive years—has an annualized five-year growth rate of 3.93% to go along with a dividend payout ratio of nearly 66%.

Regarding guidance, the company expects organic revenue growth of 4% to 5% in 2026—stronger than Q4’s YOY revenue growth—alongside EPS growth of 7% to 8% and free cash flow of approximately $12.2 billion.

During the company’searnings call management noted that over the past 50 years, Coca-Cola’s annual volume had only declined once, during the pandemic, and investors have no reason to suspect that the blue-chip stock will not deliver once again in 2026.

The Market Overlooks Robinhood’s Enormous Annual Revenue Growth

After an outsized gain of more than 185% in 2025, shares of mobile-first brokerage platform Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell by than 7% in after-hours trading on Feb. 10 after the company beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

Robinhood’s Q4 2025 EPS came in at 66 cents, topping analyst expectations for 58 cents. Revenue of $1.28 billion fell shy of estimates of $1.32 billion.

But the market’s negative reaction seems shortsighted. First, while quarterly revenue missed, annual revenue of $4.47 billion represented a 52% YOY increase. Second, based on this year’s Super Bowl ads, prediction markets are bringing gambling back to center stage in the United States.

That is underscored by Robinhood’s recent push into prediction markets, which should serve as an enormous revenue generator as it positions itself to compete with the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket while continuing to provide financial services for the equity and crypto markets.

According to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, the global predictive analytics market is forecast to undergo a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% from 2025 to 2030, increasing from $18.89 billion to $82.35 billion.

That should continue to benefit Robinhood’s top line, which listed prediction markets as its number one priority in the company’s earnings presentation.

Meanwhile, of the 24 analysts covering HOOD, 17 assign it a Buy rating, and the stock’s average 12-month price target suggests nearly 54% potential upside.

Duke Beats on Top and Bottom Lines, Extends Its Long-Term EPS Growth Projections

Over the past six months, the utilities sector has trailed all 11 of the S&P 500’s sectors with an uninspiring gain of just 0.91%. But over the past month, fueled by natural gas inflation and demand for electricity rising this winter, the sector’s 1.85% gain has outperformed the broad market.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), which has its roots in early 20th-century regional utilities, has grown through decades of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the largest U.S. utilities. When it reported Q4 2025 financials on Feb. 10, it beat on the top and bottom lines.

Duke’s EPS came in at $1.50 while revenue of $7.94 billion easily surpassed analyst expectations for $7.57 billion. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.62, the utility company’s earnings are projected to grow 6.32% this year, from $6.33 per share to $6.73 per share.

Of note from the company’searnings call Duke’s five‑year capital plan increased by $16 billion to $103 billion, funding around 14 GW of incremental generation over five years and underpinning a projected 9.6% earnings‑based growth rate. Management added that they are “also extending our 5%–7% long-term EPS growth rate through 2030.”

With 11 of the 18 analysts covering DUK assigning it a Buy rating, the stock’s average 12-month price target represents 8.69% potential upside. Meanwhile, Duke’s dividend, which yields 3.44%, continues to reward patient shareholders with an annualized five-year growth rate of 2% and 20 consecutive years of increases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.