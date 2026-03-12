Dividend ETF Showdown: NOBL Bets on Consistency, HDV Chases the Biggest Paycheck

Key Points

HDV charges a significantly lower expense ratio and offers a higher dividend yield than NOBL.

HDV has posted stronger 1-year and 5-year total returns, with less severe drawdowns and lower beta.

NOBL spreads its holdings more evenly across sectors, while HDV leans heavily into energy and consumer defensive stocks.

The ProShares - S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT:NOBL) and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV) differ most on fees, dividend yield, and sector concentration, with HDV coming in cheaper and more income-focused while NOBL emphasizes equal-weighted dividend growth stocks.

NOBL and HDV both target U.S. companies known for strong dividends, but approach this goal differently. While HDV focuses on high current dividend payers, this leads to distinct cost, risk, and return profiles that may appeal to different types of investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric NOBL HDV Issuer ProShares IShares Expense ratio 0.35% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-11) 8.8% 17.6% Dividend yield 2.1% 2.9% Beta 0.76 0.42 AUM $12.1 billion $13.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

HDV looks more affordable to hold with a 0.08% expense ratio, compared to 0.35% for NOBL, and it also offers a higher payout, yielding 2.9% versus NOBL’s 2.1% as of March 2026.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric NOBL HDV Max drawdown (5 y) -17.92% -15.41% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,272 $1,423

What's inside

HDV holds 74 U.S. stocks and aims for high current income, leaning into consumer defensive (28%), energy (26%), and healthcare (17%) companies. Its largest positions are Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Johnson & Johnson, making up a sizable portion of the fund. With a 15-year track record and no notable quirks, HDV’s approach results in a portfolio that may be more concentrated by sector and by holding.

NOBL, by contrast, equal-weights 70 S&P 500 companies that have raised dividends for at least 25 straight years, spreading exposure more evenly across consumer defensive, industrials, and financial services sectors. Its top holdings—Sysco, Colgate-Palmolive, and PepsiCo—each represent less than 2% of assets, which could help reduce single-stock risk compared to HDV’s more top-heavy lineup.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both NOBL and HDV hunt for dividend-paying U.S. stocks, but they use entirely different scorecards to find them. NOBL owns companies that have raised their dividends every single year for at least 25 consecutive years, known as Dividend Aristocrats® (the term Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC). This is a demanding test of financial staying power. HDV takes a simpler approach, looking for the roughly 75 highest-yielding U.S. stocks with the healthiest financials.

That philosophical difference shapes everything. NOBL equal-weights its holdings and caps any single sector at 30%, spreading risk broadly across the economy. HDV's focus on maximum current yield tilts it heavily toward energy and consumer staples, and with only about 75 holdings, its top names dominate returns. Based on its strategy, HDV reshuffles more than 80% of its holdings annually, and that kind of churn rate can quietly erode long-term gains.

If you see dividend growth as a quality signal and not just an income stream, consider NOBL. The 25-year hurdle selects only financially durable companies committed to rewarding shareholders through full market cycles. HDV makes more sense for income-first investors willing to accept sector concentration and frequent turnover in exchange for a fatter yield and rock-bottom fees of just 0.08% versus NOBL's 0.35%. Just understand that chasing today's highest payers means your holdings can change dramatically year to year.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sysco, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

