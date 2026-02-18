Is a Dividend Cut Coming for UnitedHealth Stock?

Key Points

UnitedHealth Group has had a lot of bad news over the last year.

However, its dividend appears to be safe.

Things have gone from bad to worse for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). Last year, the giant health insurer suspended its guidance due to higher-than-expected medical costs. The company replaced its CEO. Along the way, its share price plunged by 35%.

UnitedHealth's stock has continued to decline in 2026. Investors were especially concerned about the impact on the company of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) proposed minuscule payment increase for Medicare Advantage plans in 2027. With all of these adverse developments, could another shoe be about to drop? Is a dividend cut coming?

A quick and easy answer

There's a quick and easy answer to that question: "No." It's natural for income investors to be concerned when the underlying business prospects for a dividend stock are threatened. However, in this case, there's no need for worry about UnitedHealth's dividend.

UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio stands below 45%. This level provides ample flexibility to continue paying dividends at current levels. Furthermore, CFO Wayne DeVeydt said during the company's fourth-quarterearnings call "For 2026, we expect our dividend to remain well supported by earnings and cash flow."

What about the possibility that the Medicare Advantage issue could lead to a dividend cut next year? That seems highly unlikely.

For one thing, the proposed 2027 payment increases haven't been finalized yet. There's a decent chance that the final number could be appreciably higher than the original proposed 0.09% increase. Also, it's a foregone conclusion that UnitedHealth will take the steps needed to ensure that its Medicare Advantage business generates acceptable profits.

Has the investing premise for UnitedHealth changed?

I'm confident that UnitedHealth Group won't cut its dividend anytime soon. But has the investing premise for the health insurance stock changed? There's also a quick and easy answer to this question: "Yes."

The uncertainty created by the proposed increase will hover over UnitedHealth like a dark cloud until the numbers are finalized. And if the actual Medicare Advantage rate increase remains low, UnitedHealth will be especially affected, since it's the nation's largest Medicare Advantage plan provider.

That said, I believe that the sell-off of UnitedHealth stock after CMS released its 2027 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D notice was overdone. UnitedHealth Group CEO Stephen Hemsley said in the Q4 update that the company should be able to deliver long-term growth rate margins of 13% to 16%, although he said that he "can't speak to '27."

For income investors, though, the sharp decline in UnitedHealth's share price has perhaps even made the stock a better pick. Thanks to the stock's pullback, its forward dividend yield now tops 3%.

Should you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group right now?

