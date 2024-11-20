News & Insights

Dividend 15 Split II Announces Monthly Dividend

November 20, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Dividend 15 Split II (TSE:DF) has released an update.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II has announced its monthly dividend distribution, offering $0.10 per Class A share and $0.04792 per Preferred share, payable on December 10, 2024. Since its inception, the company has provided substantial returns to both Class A and Preferred shareholders, totaling $25.12 per share. The company invests in a portfolio of top Canadian dividend-yielding stocks, including major banks and corporations.

