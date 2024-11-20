News & Insights

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividends

November 20, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Dividend 15 Split Corp (TSE:DFN) has released an update.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. has announced its monthly dividends, offering $0.10000 per Class A share and $0.04583 per Preferred share, payable on December 10, 2024. The company invests in a robust portfolio of major Canadian dividend-yielding stocks. Since inception, Class A and Preferred shareholders have received a combined total of $38.40 per share.

