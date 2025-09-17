Diversified Energy (DEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.61, changing hands as low as $14.17 per share. Diversified Energy Company plc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.08 per share, with $17.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.26.

