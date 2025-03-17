Diversified Energy Completes $1.3B Maverick Acquisition

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC recently completed its previously announced acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. This move strengthens the company’s position in natural gas and liquids production while highlighting its commitment to operational growth and sustainability.

An Insight Into the Acquisition Agreement

On Jan. 27, 2025, Diversified Energy announced the acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, a private-equity-owned energy firm, for $1.3 billion, including Maverick’s $700 million debt. This acquisition marked Diversified’s entry into the Permian Basin, a prolific U.S. oil-producing region. The deal will potentially increase the combined company’s total production to 59,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a mix of 34% oil, 22% natural gas liquids and 44% natural gas. Post-acquisition, EIG Global Energy Partners, Maverick’s former owner, will hold a 20% stake in the combined entity and also has the right to appoint new board members. This expansion agreement will strengthen Diversified Energy’s portfolio beyond its core Appalachian and Central Basin operations.

Issue of Shares and Market Listing

To facilitate the acquisition and following the approval of the shareholders, Diversified Energy has issued 21,194,213 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. These consideration shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and are expected to be officially admitted to trading on March 17, 2025. The total number of company shares in issue now stands at 80,990,155,with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote, reflecting the company’s growing market presence.

Strengthened Leadership With New COO Appointment

As part of the acquisition deal, Rick Gideon, the former CEO of Maverick Natural Resources, will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Diversified Energy, effective March 18, 2025. This leadership transition aligns with the company’s strategic vision and enhances its operational capabilities.

DEC's Zacks Rank

Birmingham-based Diversified Energy is an energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement. Currently, DEC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

