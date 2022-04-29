Diversification to Explore in the Post-Corona Era - Maximize Returns and Mitigate Risk by Investing in the World's Most Innovative Companies

The socioeconomic activities of countries have been highlighted as being more connected around the world than ever before due to the global pandemic. In a post-corona world, this suggests that market dynamics may affect domestically oriented investment portfolios that have been considered "safe" investments in the past. While Japanese investors have traditionally favored conservative investment strategies that prioritize stability over return, they should seek diversification, not only in terms of asset classes but also geography and look beyond Japan to other markets in order to reduce risk and achieve desirable returns.

The Nasdaq-100®, commonly known as the NDX®, is an index that represents US Large Cap Growth and Technological Innovation across sectors. Its constituents have become a driving force behind more globalized and digitized economic activities – which also are relevant to Japanese investors and their daily lives. The NDX constituents have been showing a strong recovery despite the widespread economic turmoil caused by the lingering pandemic and are holding firm to their long-term growth trajectories. While the foundation for growth in the U.S. capital markets in the past 3-4 decades has predominantly been technology-driven growth and innovation, Nasdaq thus is widely recognized as a core platform for attracting technology-driven investment opportunities. innovative high-tech, following in the footsteps of Apple, which went public in 1980, Cisco in 1990, and Google in 2004. Companies will continue to join.

The NDX includes not only "core tech" conglomerates such as Apple and Microsoft but also biotech companies such as Moderna and Regeneron . Moreover, NDX enables global investors, including those from Japan, the opportunities to access and invest in global leading companies, such as Amazon, PayPal, Starbucks, Tesla, and Netflix, as well. Japanese investors can also mitigate risk by considering investing in products tracking the NDX, which offers a comprehensive selection of U.S. equity investments in a wide range of companies in key industries.

日本経済新聞 記事広告原稿② ４・２３ 夕刊「マネーのまなび」ページ掲載予定

ポストコロナ時代に模索すべき分散投資―世界で最も革新的な企業への投資で、リターン最大化とリスク軽減を

コロナ禍は、世界中の社会経済活動が緊密につながっていることを浮き彫りにした。ポストコロナの世界では、市場のダイナミクスがこれまで「安全な」投資対象と考えられてきた国内重視の投資ポートフォリオに影響を与える可能性を示唆している。日本の投資家は従来、リターンよりも安定を優先した保守的な投資戦略を好んできたが、リスクを抑え望ましいリターンを得るためには、資産クラスだけでなく地理的にも分散投資を模索し、国外の市場にも目を向けるべきである。

Nasdaq100®、通称NDX®は、米国の大型株の成長と技術革新をセクター横断的に表す指数である。グローバル化しデジタル化した経済活動の原動力となっている企業が構成銘柄として名を連ねており、日本の投資家や生活者にも関りの深い存在となっている。NDX構成銘柄は、長引くパンデミックによる経済の混乱にもかかわらず力強い回復を見せており、長期的な成長軌道を堅持している。米国資本市場は、過去30～40年の間主にテクノロジー主導の成長と革新を礎に拡大してきたが、その中でナスダックはテクノロジー主導の投資機会を引き寄せるコア・プラットフォームとして広く認知されている。1980年に上場したアップル、1990年上場のシスコ、2004年のグーグルなどに続く革新的ハイテク企業が、今後も加入し続けるだろう。

NDXには、アップルやマイクロソフトなどの「コア・テック」コングロマリットだけでなく、モデルナ、リジェネロンなどのバイオテクノロジー企業も含まれている。また、アマゾン、ペイパル、スターバックス、テスラ、ネットフリックスなど、数多くのグローバルリーディングカンパニーへの投資も可能だ。日本の投資家も、主要産業の幅広い企業が名を連ね、米国株式に包括的に投資できるNDXに連動する商品への投資を検討することで、リスクを軽減することができるだろう。

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.