Distribution Solutions Group's (DSGR) Q1 Earnings Outlook

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. DSGR will report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been decent. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 13.3%.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $430.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.6%. We expect recent acquisitions to have made significant contributions to the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

In 2023, DSGR pursued strategic initiatives via profitable acquisitions and effective implementation of operational strategies, with ongoing benefits projected through 2024. Through process optimization and resource refinement, the company expects growth in EBITDA exceeding $450 million over the next five years. These endeavors are expected to have a favorable impact on income in 2024.

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 29 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for DSGR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DSGR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal revenues is pegged at $160.7 million, indicating growth of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, up 7.8% year-over-year. CRAI beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two instances. It has an earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 1. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating a decline of 30.3% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, indicating a 25.6% decline from the year-ago quarter. FIS beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two instances. It has a negative surprise of 7.4%, on average.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.80% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2024 results on May 6.

