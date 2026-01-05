Distribution Solutions Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DSGR

In trading on Monday, shares of Distribution Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: DSGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.51, changing hands as high as $29.60 per share. Distribution Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSGR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.87 per share, with $35.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.59.

