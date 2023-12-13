Distribution Solutions Group Authorizes Addl. $25 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR), a specialty distribution company, Wednesday announced that its Board has approved the repurchase of shares worth $25 million, in addition to approx. $4 million available under the previous repurchase program.

The company said that it expects good cash flow generation in 2023 and 2024, which will provide flexibility and liquidity to invest, repay debts, and repurchase shares.

For the fiscal year 2023, to date, the company had repurchased shares worth approx. $3.6 million, the company stated.

In the pre-market activity, Distribution Solutions stock remains at $26.69 on the Nasdaq.

