Is Disney's Theme Park Push Laying the Foundation for Future Growth?

Disney’s DIS global theme park expansion is shaping its Experiences segment into a key growth engine for the company’s long-term success. The strategy focuses on scaling its global footprint, introducing new attractions and enhancing guest engagement through immersive storytelling and technology. The company expects Experiences' operating income to grow around 8% year over year in fiscal 2025, reflecting strong demand and continued expansion across its parks and resorts.

Disney’s expansion strategy highlights innovation and international growth. The company plans to launch “Soarin’ Across America” in 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, introduce new shows at EPCOT and Shanghai Disneyland, and host the first HBCU Hoops Invitational in December 2025. Through its partnership with Miral for a new park in Abu Dhabi and the “Zootopia: Better Zoogether” 4D experience, Disney continues to strengthen its Experiences portfolio worldwide.



Upcoming projects include the “World of Frozen” land opening in Paris in 2026, “Avatar” and “Villains”-themed areas at Magic Kingdom, and a new “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios featuring a suspended coaster. These additions show Disney’s commitment to combining popular franchises with new attractions to boost guest spending and strengthen brand loyalty.



Per the Zacks model, the Experience segment’s revenues are projected to rise 5% year over year to $35.9 billion in fiscal 2025, with operating income projected to reach $10.2 billion, reflecting an 8% annual increase. The operating margin is forecasted to expand by 70 basis points to 27.9%, reflecting continued strength and profitability in Disney’s Parks and Experiences business. These projections highlight Disney’s commitment to sustained growth, operational efficiency and long-term shareholder value in fiscal 2025.

Theme Park Rivals Challenge Disney’s Dominance

Comcast’s CMCSA Universal Parks & Resorts posted an 18.9% year-over-year revenue jump to $2.35 billion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the blockbuster debut of Epic Universe in Orlando. Powered by strong per capita spending and hit franchises like Harry Potter and Super Mario, Comcast’s Universal is accelerating its global expansion with new ventures, including the Universal Kids Resort in Texas, Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, a Chicago horror attraction and a London park slated for 2031, escalating its rivalry with Disney’s theme park empire.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN reported strong second-quarter 2025 results, with 5.6 million more visits and in-park per capita spending of $62.46, underscoring its appeal as a value-driven, thrill-ride destination. Six Flags’ wide regional footprint and affordable pricing continue to attract local audiences seeking high-intensity experiences. While lacking Disney’s resort-scale integration, Six Flags leverages operational efficiency, strong promotions and a loyal customer base to maintain its edge in the competitive amusement-park market.

DIS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Disney shares have returned 0.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming both the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 5.9% growth and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s gain of 2.3%.

DIS’ YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DIS stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 17.17X compared with the industry’s 19.46X. DIS has a Value Score of B.

DIS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, Disney’s earnings are projected at $5.87 per share for fiscal 2025 and $6.48 for fiscal 2026. Estimates for fiscal 2025 remained unchanged, while fiscal 2026 slipped by a cent over the past 30 days. These figures suggest year-over-year growth of 18.11% in fiscal 2025 and 10.32% in fiscal 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.