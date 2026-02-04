Disney's New CEO Will Be Great for Investors

Key Points

Disney's stock hasn't performed well in the last several years and is down 40% in the past five years.

Bob Iger returned as CEO in 2022 after the board of directors fired Bob Chapek. Iger previously led Disney for 15 years.

D'Amaro's Disney Experiences division is a bright spot for the company, posting record revenue and 8% growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

It's official: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) veteran Josh D'Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as CEO on March 18 of this year.

The first time Iger left the company in 2020, he handed the reins to a handpicked choice in Bob Chapek. The Chapek era proved tumultuous for the company, and the board ultimately fired Chapek. His tenure lasted less than three years, and Iger came back to right the wayward ship. Now Iger is ready to step aside again, but this time he and the board of directors chose D'Amaro, the current chairman of Disney Experiences.

It's a small world after all

This transition should be different and better for Disney investors. Disney's board of directors, led by James P. Gorman, painstakingly searched for the next leader of the iconic brand. D'Amaro, a longtime Disney executive, brings a wealth of brand knowledge and is largely responsible for the massive growth in the parks division since 2020. The choice to let D'Amaro lead the storied company should be welcome news for shareholders.

D'Amaro joined Disney in 1998 and rose to oversee 12 theme parks and 57 resorts worldwide. Disney also has plans to open a new park in Abu Dhabi. D'Amaro will be flanked by other senior Disney insiders like Dana Walden, who was also promoted to President and Chief Creative Officer. She will begin her new role in March as well.

Since Iger's return to the helm in 2022, Disney made significant adjustments, but those changes have not necessarily translated into stock gains for investors. Disney's stock has declined thus far year-to-date, over the past year, and over the past five years.

Disney reported its first-quarter 2026 earnings on Feb. 2. Revenue increased 5% year over year. Operating income and earnings per share both decreased. One true highlight was in D'Amaro's Experiences division, which saw record revenue of $10 billion and 8% growth.

The Mouse wants global domination

So what should investors expect with new senior leadership at the headquarters of Mickey Mouse? Expect D'Amaro to continue leaning into the growth of the parks and experiences division as it expands worldwide. There will also likely be further investments into content and streaming. Don't be surprised if Disney sells ABC as traditional television viewership continues to erode, though.

Iger was a shrewd cost-cutter, but Disney may need to go on an acquisition spree to build momentum and grow. An early move may be to purchase Epic Games outright. One thing Disney stakeholders need with this second attempt to succeed Iger is a drama-free chapter focused on the expansion and continuation of one of the U.S.'s greatest brands. D'Amaro has proven he knows how to grow the brand in a way that honors it and keeps fans coming back for more. He will lean into his experience running the segment of Disney's business that is the most resistant and ironclad.

Catie Hogan has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.