Disney's (DIS) Marvel & Coca-Cola Team Up for Global Campaign

Disney’s DIS Marvel and Coca-Cola KO have collaborated for a global campaign. The campaign, Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes, will showcase popular Marvel characters.



This collaboration includes a special TV commercial and never-before-seen consumer experience with exclusive Coca-Cola packaging featuring 38 Marvel character illustrations.



The limited-edition cans and bottles feature Marvel heroes and villains with striking colors to bring out the characters. Each can is scannable and brings life to the characters through augmented reality on Coca-Cola's website.



Fans have the chance to win various prizes like the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, movie screenings, collectible boxes, autographed memorabilia and Disney+ subscriptions through Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes.



For more than 85 years, Marvel has inspired fans worldwide with diverse characters and timeless stories. Coca-Cola is now featuring these heroes on its iconic bottles, continuing its partnership with Disney that began more than 60 years ago.



Fans can find Coca-Cola products with Marvel characters in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan and the Asia Pacific.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Marvel’s Recent Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth

Marvel recently partnered with some prominent companies like Klipsch, Crocs CROX and VeVe. These collaborations are expected to boost brand engagement and aid top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



Klipsch, a technology-focused audio company, has partnered with Marvel Animation's X-Men '97. The collaboration marks Klipsch as the official home audio partner for the launch, allowing fans to relive the nostalgia of the 1990s X-Men show while exploring its latest speakers for home and on-the-go use. Klipsch highlights the synergy between the two iconic brands, emphasizing their shared commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment experiences. Additionally, the loudspeaker company plans to host a series of sweepstakes throughout the show's run to engage fans.



Crocs has announced its latest collaboration with Marvel, which mainly focuses on Captain America fans. The collection introduces two Crocs Echo Clog designs celebrating the iconic superhero, with one inspired by Steve Rogers and another by his successor, Sam Wilson. Scheduled to release on Jun 11, 2024, the Marvel x Crocs Echo Clog Captain America Pack will be available in men's and kids' sizes, starting at $75 for kids and $90 for adults. These footwears will be sold through Crocs and select retailers.



Marvel Entertainment has collaborated with VeVe, a leading non-fungible token (NFT) company, to launch a new digital comic reading platform. This platform competes with Amazon's AMZN digital comics services. The VeVe Comics app allows users to purchase individual Marvel comics and digital collectibles similar to NFTs, ensuring their collectability through blockchain technology. VeVe Comics aims to fill a gap in the industry and will continuously add new comics weekly, paralleling print releases. This move comes after Marvel ended its long-standing partnership with AMZN's ComiXology due to changes in the platform.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 30% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 0.7% growth. This outperformance is due to the recent partnerships that are attracting more customers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS’ fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $91.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.81%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.61 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.61%.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.