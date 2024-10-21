Disney World Rival Sets the Stage for a Springtime Showdown

Theme park fans know that the battleground is set in central Florida next year. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) top rival is opening a fresh gated attraction next year, the first major theme park introduced in this country in 25 years. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Epic Universe -- just outside of the current Universal Orlando resort -- will turn heads with richly themed areas dedicated to popular franchises. Now we know exactly when those turning heads can start lining up at the turnstiles.

Comcast's Universal Orlando recently announced that Epic Universe will officially open on May 22 next year. The next-gen park will open two years late from its initially announced 2023 debut, but opening in the springtime will make sure that guests make the Epic Universe part of their summertime travel plans next year.

It's shaping up to be a big moment for Comcast. It doesn't mean that Disney will wind up on the short end of the vacation stick.

Buckling up for the ride

If you have your heart set on being one of the first Epic Universe guests, you may need to act quickly. Comcast will begin selling a three-day ticket -- that includes one day at the new park and the remaining days at the other Universal Orlando attractions -- on Tuesday. One-day tickets will go on sale two days later, initially for existing passholders of the resort.

With demand likely surpassing supply for the first few weeks if not months of Epic Universe operations, sellouts are likely for the dated one-day admissions. Comcast's theme parks business only accounts for less than 8% of its revenue last year and 11% of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), but Epic Universe is obviously going to give Comcast a boost.

There's a bearish narrative out there that the success of Epic Universe in 2025 will come at the expense of other central Florida tourist attractions including Disney World and United Parks' (NYSE: PRKS) SeaWorld Orlando. It's not going to be a lost summer for the non-Comcast operators.

See you next year

Epic Universe should deliver a surge in visitors to central Florida next year and beyond. Only so many of them can fit into the new park on any given day. Comcast's current parks -- Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and the Volcano Bay water park -- will be the biggest beneficiaries. There's a reason why Comcast is initially dangling three-day tickets to woo the early tire kickers. However, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see folks who come down to Orlando for a week wandering off to see what the other resorts have to offer.

Disney World is already starting to plot out its new offerings for 2025. It will open a refreshed version of its popular Test Track ride at Epcot next year. Animal Kingdom is getting Zootopia Better Together, a 3D show experience that will replace the current It's Tough to Be a Bug theatrical offering. Disney's Hollywood Studios is even bumping the return of its The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure stage show from this fall to next summer.

One can argue that it's just a coincidence that a musical stage show that was supposed to open this fall is now going to start flapping its fish tail just after its rival's new park opens. Delays do happen. However, it's convenient that three of Disney's four parks will be introducing new attractions in 2025 shortly after Epic Universe opens. Meanwhile, Disney World's Magic Kingdom -- the most visited theme park in the planet -- has opened major E-ticket rides in back-to-back years. That park won't need a new attraction to bring folks over next summer when Epic Universe is at capacity.

SeaWorld Orlando is getting in ahead of the new park's rollout. It will open a new Arctic expedition-themed flying theater attraction, similar to Disney's Soarin' attraction but probably on a much smaller scale with lower capacity.

None of Comcast's neighboring parks are opening major attractions next year. They know the assignment. Next year is the one time when its OK to bring a swing set to a coaster fight. A major addition will get lost in the hype that Epic Universe will attract in 2025. It's better to save those beefy additions for 2026 and beyond as Comcast takes a breather. That's exactly what the House of Mouse is doing. Disney announced this summer that it's adding several new major attractions in the next five years, but the biggest ones won't be introduced until 2027 at the earliest. Outside of Epic Universe, next year will be one loaded with experiential bunt singles along with new ticketing and pricing strategies. The big bats will come later.

There's a lot at stake. Comcast and Disney are media stocks. The theme parks are moneymakers on their own, but they also help generate brand appeal and excitement for their intellectual property and upcoming theatrical releases. When the tourism industry wins, Comcast and Disney win in more ways than the obvious. Next year will be great for Comcast, but it's not going to be too shabby for Disney and even United Parks.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Comcast and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and United Parks & Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

