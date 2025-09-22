Disney vs. Netflix: Which Streaming Giant Has an Edge Right Now?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming entertainment, two titans stand at the forefront: Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX. The streaming wars have intensified in 2025, with both companies reporting significant developments in their second-quarter earnings. Disney's multi-faceted entertainment empire encompasses streaming, theme parks, and traditional media, while Netflix maintains its position as the pure-play streaming leader with more than 300 million global subscribers. With diverging business models, contrasting valuations, and different growth trajectories, determining the better investment opportunity requires careful analysis.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for DIS Stock

Disney's investment thesis has strengthened considerably under Bob Iger's renewed leadership, with the entertainment conglomerate demonstrating remarkable operational improvements across all business segments. The company's fiscal third-quarter results continued this momentum, with revenues reaching $23.65 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, beating expectations despite a modest 2% revenue growth. Disney+ maintained its growth trajectory, reaching 128 million subscribers globally after adding 1.8 million, following the surprise addition of 1.4 million in the fiscal second quarter.



The company's diversified revenue streams provide multiple growth catalysts beyond streaming. Disney's Experiences segment demonstrated remarkable resilience, with domestic parks generating operating income of $2.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand and benefits from the Disney Treasure cruise ship launch. The recently announced seventh theme park in Abu Dhabi represents Disney's first major global expansion in nearly a decade, signaling confidence in long-term growth prospects. ESPN's strategic positioning strengthened significantly with the announcement of ESPN Unlimited launching at $30 per month in August 2025 and a landmark NFL partnership where the league took a 10% stake in ESPN, validating its sports streaming strategy.



Looking forward, Disney's raised fiscal 2025 guidance projects adjusted EPS of $5.85, up from the previous $5.75 guidance and representing 18% growth from fiscal 2024. The company expects direct-to-consumer operating income to reach $1.3 billion for fiscal 2025, demonstrating confidence in streaming profitability. With total segment operating income up 8% to $4.6 billion in the fiscal third quarter and capital expenditures planned at $8 billion for fiscal 2025 to support expansion initiatives, Disney is investing aggressively in growth while maintaining operational discipline. Disney's content pipeline extends well beyond 2025, with major theatrical releases planned, including Toy Story 5 and The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026, Frozen 3 in 2027, and streaming exclusives like Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97 Season 2, ensuring sustained subscriber engagement through premium franchise content that competitors cannot replicate.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

The Case for NFLX Stock

Netflix continues its reign as the undisputed streaming leader, reporting second-quarter revenue growth of 16% to $11.08 billion, though the company's forward-looking commentary raises concerns about sustainability. The streaming giant's operating margin reached an impressive 34.1% in the quarter, demonstrating its ability to generate substantial profits from its mature streaming model. However, management's warning about lower margins in the second half of 2025 due to higher content amortization and marketing costs has dampened investor enthusiasm, suggesting that maintaining this profitability level may prove challenging as competition intensifies.



The company's decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers quarterly, while claiming confidence in the business model, has created transparency concerns among investors who rely on these metrics to gauge growth momentum. Netflix's updated full-year revenue guidance of $44.8-$45.2 billion represents healthy growth, yet the company faces increasing pressure to justify its premium valuation as growth rates normalize. The content slate for late 2025, including Alice in Borderland Season 3, and various international productions, remains strong but lacks the franchise power and merchandising opportunities that competitors like Disney possess.



Despite Netflix's first-mover advantage and global scale, structural challenges persist in its pure-play streaming model. The company's heavy reliance on content spending to drive subscriber acquisition and retention creates a continuous capital burden, with limited opportunities for revenue diversification beyond subscription fees and nascent advertising initiatives. While Netflix's upcoming slate includes anticipated releases like Stranger Things Season 5 finale in late 2025, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, and the third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man in late 2025, along with 2026's ambitious Greta Gerwig Narnia adaptation, the company increasingly relies on expensive tentpole productions to justify its premium valuation. The absence of complementary business segments and merchandising opportunities means Netflix lacks the financial cushion and cross-promotional synergies that integrated entertainment companies leverage during market downturns or content production challenges.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Disney currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56x, representing a significant discount to both its historical averages and sector peers. This discounted valuation appears particularly attractive given Disney's improving fundamentals and diversified revenue streams. In contrast, Netflix commands a premium valuation with a P/E ratio of 40.25x, reflecting high growth expectations that may prove difficult to sustain as the streaming market matures. The valuation gap suggests the market may be underappreciating Disney's turnaround potential while overvaluing Netflix's growth prospects.

DIS vs. NFLX: P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a price performance perspective, both stocks have delivered positive returns in 2025, but their trajectories reveal important distinctions. Disney shares have gained approximately 2.2% year to date, building on momentum from successful earnings beats and strategic announcements. The stock remains well below its all-time highs, suggesting substantial upside potential as operational improvements continue. Meanwhile, Netflix has surged nearly 37.7% year to date. This divergent performance has created an attractive entry point for Disney while Netflix appears increasingly vulnerable to valuation compression, particularly if growth disappoints or market sentiment shifts toward value over growth.

DIS Underperforms NFLX YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Disney emerges as the superior investment opportunity, offering a compelling combination of discounted valuation, operational momentum, diversified revenue streams, and multiple growth catalysts that position it favorably against Netflix's premium-priced, single-segment model. The entertainment conglomerate's successful streaming turnaround, robust theme park performance, strategic ESPN initiatives, and improving cash generation demonstrate a business firing on all cylinders under proven leadership. While Netflix maintains streaming leadership, its premium valuation, margin pressures, and limited diversification create vulnerability in an increasingly competitive landscape. Value-oriented investors should track Disney stock for attractive entry opportunities as the company's multi-year transformation gains traction, while avoiding Netflix's expensive shares that offer limited upside potential relative to downside risks in the current market environment. While DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NFLX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.