Disney Stock Falls 8% – Should You Sell Before 2026?

With Disney shares having dropped by ~8.5 percent in November, largely due to the mixed earnings report delivered by the media and entertainment company. On Nov. 13, a flurry of analyst opinions took flight regarding whether investors should buy, sell, or hold the stock heading into 2026.

Discover More: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Read Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

And while there appears to be no real consensus around panic selling tied to the established entity that is Disney, there are a few reasons one might consider selling their shares before 2026. Let’s dig a bit deeper into both sides of the debate.

Why You Should Buy or Hold Disney Before 2026 Begins

Beginning with the case to be made for buying or holding Disney stock, a recent Morningstar analysis outlined a fair market price of $120, well above the stock’s current valuation of approximately $104 as of Nov. 24, with Matthew Dolgin, CFA, highlighting the following.

“Disney stock fell substantially after the firm reported a 0.5 percent year-over-year decline in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue. The weakness was entirely in linear entertainment networks and theatrical films [which are becoming inconsequential]. Results in parks and experiences, streaming and sports were encouraging, as is the 2026 outlook,” Dolgin wrote, claiming that the selloff makes the prospect of Buying Disney stock look “attractive.”

A 24/7 Wall St. review of Disney’s near-term fortunes likewise gestured toward coming upside, with a year-end price target of $114.62 being established. Further, the outlet noted that of 16 analysts currently covering the stock, a strong consensus “Buy” rating had been set, with 14 of the analysts saying so, two pushing for a hold, and none arguing for a sell.

Selling Disney Stock Now: Does the Story Get Better?

Those thinking of selling their Disney stock now may be wondering if the story actually does get better for the company as 2026 unfolds.

The Hollywood Reporter cited Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris, while still maintaining an unchanged $140 price target, did mention that most of next year’s profit potential was on the back half.

“Fiscal year ’26 segment operating income growth will be primarily back-half weighted, largely impacted by timing of cruise expenses, film slate release calendar and marketing, and sports rights payments,” Morris suggested, also mentioning threats posed by uncertain consumer demand and how quickly linear networks might decline.

With that being said, as 24/7 Wall St. noted, several blockbuster IPs are slated to hit both theatres and Disney+ in 2026, and “These movies, with huge fan bases and positive word of mouth, should be able to help drive Disney to $129.14, which would be a 13-14 percent year-over-year gain.”

Overall, consensus seems to lean toward a buying opportunity, or at least a hold, unless you are significantly skeptical of Disney’s ability to outperform next year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Disney Stock Falls 8% – Should You Sell Before 2026?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.