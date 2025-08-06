Disney Q3 EPS Jumps 16%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.61, beating estimates by $0.16 (non-GAAP); GAAP revenue of $23.7 billion narrowly missed expectations.

Direct-to-Consumer streaming swung to a $346 million operating profit, up from a loss last year, with increased Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.

The Experiences segment—including domestic parks and cruise lines—saw operating income rise 13%, but Entertainment segment operating income (non-GAAP) fell 15%.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), a global leader in entertainment, media, and theme parks, reported its results for Q3 FY2025 on August 6, 2025. The company’s key news included a clear beat on adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), which reached $1.61 compared to analyst expectations of $1.45. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $23.7 billion—just under the consensus by 0.18%. While overall segment operating income (non-GAAP) increased to $4.6 billion, up 8%, the quarter highlighted a profitable shift in Direct-to-Consumer streaming, as the segment reported operating income of $346 million (non-GAAP), and continued strength in the Experiences segment, but also showed ongoing challenges in legacy Entertainment operations.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.61 $1.45 $1.39 16 % EPS (GAAP) $2.92 N/A $1.43 >100 % Revenue (GAAP) $23.7 billion N/A $23.2 billion 2.2 % Total Segment Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $4.6 billion N/A $4.2 billion 10 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $1.9 billion N/A $1.2 billion 58 %

Company Overview and Focus

Walt Disney operates across various sectors, including film and television production, streaming, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and consumer products. Its cornerstone business areas are Direct-to-Consumer streaming, such as Disney+ and Hulu; its family of global theme parks and cruise ships; and its robust library of intellectual property, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Recently, Disney has turned its attention toward improving streaming profitability and expanding its park experiences. It has focused on integrating Hulu with Disney+, investing in new park attractions, and using partnerships—such as new international joint ventures—to broaden its reach. Key factors for success include continued subscriber and engagement growth in streaming, robust attendance and per-customer spending at parks, and effective management of content creation and distribution.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

Subscribers for Disney+ reached 127.8 million, up 1.0% sequentially, with U.S. and Canada figures flat but international subs rising by 2%. Hulu subscriptions grew to 55.5 million. Average revenue per user (ARPU), a metric that reflects how much Disney makes per subscriber, was essentially flat in the U.S. for Disney+ at $8.09, with slight increases internationally.

The company expects further growth ahead from a Charter deal that will boost Hulu subscriptions in Q4 FY2025. It also announced the forthcoming integration of Hulu into Disney+, aiming to boost user engagement and ARPU as consumers shift toward bundled offerings.

The Experiences segment—covering theme parks, resorts, cruises, and related consumer products—saw robust financial gains. Segment operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $2.5 billion, up 13% year over year. Domestic Parks & Experiences delivered $1.65 billion in segment operating income, up 22%, alongside $6.4 billion in revenue. Higher operating results in this business came partly from cruise line expansion, especially with the successful launch of the Disney Treasure ship in the first quarter of the year. International parks showed some relative softness, posting a 3% drop in operating income, driven by lower theme park attendance and increased costs at Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and management reported U.S. parks bookings up at Walt Disney World—4% higher, with Q4 FY2025 bookings ahead by 7% as of the earnings call.

Disney’s continued investment in parks remains significant. The period featured the announcement of an Abu Dhabi theme park, structured as a capital-light arrangement—local partners fund the project while Disney licenses its brand and manages design and operations, earning royalties. The company stated it is committing more than $30 billion to expand its existing parks in Florida and California. Return on investment from these expansions remains strong, with management emphasizing the company’s intent to focus on quality and guest experience, limiting park attendance to preserve visitor satisfaction.

Within the Entertainment segment, operating income declined due to lower results at Content Sales/Licensing and Other and Linear Networks, partially offset by an improvement at Direct-to-Consumer. Operating income in this segment dropped 15% to $1.02 billion (non-GAAP). Linear networks—traditional cable TV channels—saw both declining subscriber numbers and weaker advertising rates, resulting in a 28% decrease in operating income. Content sales and licensing posted a $21 million GAAP operating loss despite revenue growth, as recent film releases failed to match the blockbuster performance of some prior hits, and higher film cost write-downs impacted profitability.

Disney continues to recalibrate its film production strategy, addressing recent overproduction and focusing on boosting the quality of its major properties, including a renewed focus on Marvel films for theaters. While the company’s upcoming theatrical slate is described by leadership as especially strong, financial performance in the segment remains closely tied to the success of key releases and ongoing content investment decisions.

Sports programming—anchored by ESPN and ESPN+—reported segment operating income of $1.0 billion, up 29% over the prior year. This increase was boosted by the removal of losses from the Star India business, now converted into a joint venture with Reliance in India. Domestically, ESPN faced a 7% decline in operating income due to rising programming costs from new sports rights agreements. ARPU for ESPN+ declined by 3% to $6.40, with flat subscriber numbers. Leadership confirmed that ESPN’s stand-alone streaming service launch remains on track, and it will be offered as a bundled, integrated experience together with Disney+ and Hulu.

Material one-time events included a $3.3 billion non-cash tax benefit tied to Hulu’s U.S. income tax status. Also, the company saw increased legal and settlement costs and recorded a $50 million loss related to its new India joint venture. Management reported a 5% decrease in net interest expense compared to Q3 FY2024, benefiting from reduced borrowing needs.

Company Outlook and Guidance

Management updated its guidance for FY2025, forecasting adjusted EPS of $5.85, 18% higher than the prior year. For the streaming business, the company predicts $1.3 billion in Direct-to-Consumer operating income (non-GAAP) and expects to add over 10 million new streaming subscriptions in Q4 FY2025, mostly through Hulu, partly as a result of the Charter partnership. Modest growth in Disney+ subscriptions is expected to continue. The Experiences segment is expected to deliver 8% segment operating income growth, while Sports targets 18% segment operating income growth.

Leadership emphasized ongoing investments in streaming, content, and park expansions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

