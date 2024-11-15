News & Insights

Disney price target raised to $125 from $120 at Loop Capital

November 15, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. The company not only provided guidance for FY25, but also gave divisional profit guidance for FY6 and is projecting double-digit EPS growth for both FY26 and FY27, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The biggest fundamental change is the studio is executing creatively again, with the global box office per franchise film increasing more than 50% over the past two years and approaching 2018 levels, with room to keep growing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that studio success leads to higher consumer products sales, theme park interest, and should lead to higher streaming engagement and demand.

