Disney Likely to Win Big From a Possible Earnings Beat This Week

The Walt Disney Co. DIS, the global giant with assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks, is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results Aug 7, before the opening bell. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)).

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%.

Factors That Should Drive Third-Quarter Results

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' should reach $6.03. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.45. Analysts projected that the 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' will reach 50.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, DIS reported 48.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' reaching 4.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, DIS reported 4.3 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will reach $11.89. DIS reported $12.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' will reach 25.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.2 million. Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' to come in at 46.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Disney+ Hotstar' of 37.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.4 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' to reach 63.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.7 million.

Positive Estimate Revisions

The Walt Disney has witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 and full-year fiscal 2024 has improved 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. Similarly, full-year fiscal 2025 earnings estimate has improved 0.2% in the last seven days.

DIS has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.4% and 26.9%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2024). The company reported positive earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters with the average beat of being 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Walt Disney belongs to the Zacks Defined Consumer Discretionary - Media Conglomerates Industry. Two major companies in this industry will report earnings results this week. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. EDR will report on Aug 8, before the opening bell and Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION will report on Aug 8, after the closing bell. Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3.

Huge Upside Potential

The stock price of The Walt Disney has fallen 2.8% year to date, in contrast to the S&P 500’s year-to-date rally of 8.9%. DIS recorded its all-time high price at $123.74 on Mar 28. After that, the stock price tumbled 29.1%. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 41.7% from the last closing price of $87.78. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $100-$145.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

