Disney, Formula 1 Collaborate With Mickey & Friends; To Launch In 2026

May 20, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Disney Consumer Products Inc., a division of the Walt Disney Co. (DIS), announced that it has teamed up with Formula 1 to collaborate with Mickey & Friends. The collaboration is expected to begin in 2026.

The collaboration is to feature Mickey Mouse & Friends in racing-themed experiences, content, and merchandise worldwide, giving fans a new way to enjoy the beloved characters.

The partnership brings together to focus on creativity, entertainment, and innovation to create unique global fan experiences.

The company plans to reveal more details in the coming months.

Formula 1 has seen major growth among younger audiences.

In the pre-market trading, Walt Disney is 0.36% lesser at $112.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

