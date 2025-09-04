Disney Experiences Shines Bright: Will Global Growth Unlock More Value?

Disney’s DIS Experiences segment delivered a standout performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, signaling strong momentum and exciting prospects ahead. The segment generated over $9 billion in revenues, up 8% year over year, while operating income rose to $2.5 billion, driven by higher guest spending at theme parks and resorts. Walt Disney World achieved an all-time high for third-quarter revenues, supported by strong demand, longer guest stays and bookings up 4% year over year.



The key drivers were seasonal tailwinds and cost efficiencies. The Easter period added about $40 million, while Disney Cruise Line's controlled pre-opening costs added another $30 million. Beyond seasonal gains, Disney is leveraging immersive offerings, including the upcoming World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris in 2026, as well as expansions for Villains, Cars, and Monsters, Inc. at U.S. parks, and major anniversaries such as Disneyland’s 70th — all of which fuel engagement and spending.



Looking ahead, global expansion is central to the company’s growth. The upcoming Disneyland Abu Dhabi, fully financed by Miral, marks Disney’s entry into the Middle East without significant capital outlay. Meanwhile, Disney Cruise Line is set to launch two new ships later this year — the Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, including its largest ship ever and its first homeported in Asia — bringing the fleet to eight cruise ships.



According to the Zacks model, Experiences revenues are projected to grow 5% year over year, reaching $35.9 billion in 2025, underscoring the long-term growth potential of this segment. With fiscal fourth quarter 2025 bookings expected to rise 6%, Disney’s Experiences segment is on course for sustained momentum.

Disney vs. Competitors: The Global Growth Battle

Comcast CMCSA is accelerating global expansion through NBCUniversal’s bold theme park strategy. Comcast’s $7 billion Epic Universe in Orlando, with iconic IPs like Harry Potter and Super Nintendo, showcases innovation that pressures Disney worldwide. In Asia, Comcast’s Universal Studios Beijing underscores its ability to penetrate booming tourism markets and rival Disney’s dominance. By leveraging immersive technologies, diversified franchises and globally deployed parks, Comcast is positioning itself as a formidable challenger in the global entertainment and tourism expansion race.



Netflix NFLX continues to outpace Disney in the streaming race across Asia and the Middle East. Netflix reported 24.1% APAC revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by massive investments of $18 billion in India and $2.5 billion in Korean content, backed by hubs in Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai. In the Middle East and North Africa, Netflix leads with 6.8 million subscribers, projected to hit 11 million by 2027, surpassing Disney+. With early market entry, deep localization and data-driven strategies, Netflix cements its superiority in capturing diverse global audiences.

DIS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

DIS shares have gained 5.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming both the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.9% and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s growth of 11.1%.

DIS’ YTD Price Performance



From a valuation standpoint, DIS stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 18.35X compared with the industry’s 20.19X. DIS has a Value Score of B.

DIS’ Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.86 and $6.49 per share, respectively, reflecting upward revisions of 1.4% and 1.6% over the past 30 days. These projections imply year-over-year growth of 17.91% for fiscal 2025 and 10.69% for fiscal 2026.



DIS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

