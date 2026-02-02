The Disney Earnings Nobody's Talking About

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock fell on Monday after the company reported earnings, but the results weren't as weak as they may have appeared. Parks and experiences are booming, and the movie business is starting to gain momentum with streaming revenue and operating income up again.

What investors are overlooking is just how much momentum the streaming business has, and if operating margins pick up in the coming years, this could be a profit machine. Here's a look at the results and why Disney stock is a great buy today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of January 2, 2026. The video was published on January, 2026.

