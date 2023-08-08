Disney (DIS) to Post Q3 Earnings: Disney+ User Growth in Focus

The Walt Disney Company’s DIS third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, set to be reported on Aug 9, are expected to reflect a declining Disney+ subscriber base amid intensifying competition.



Per a recent JustWatch report, Disney+ had a 13% market share in the streaming space, trailing Warner Bros.’ WBD Max (formerly HBO Max), Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN.



Amazon prime video was #1 in terms of market share (21%) in the United States, trailed by Netflix (20%). Max and Hulu had 15% and 11% market share, respectively. Apple TV+ maintained its market share of 6%.



Our model estimates Disney+ subscriber base to hit 153.8 million compared with 157.8 million reported in the previous quarter.



The Walt Disney Company Revenue (TTM)

The Walt Disney Company revenue-ttm | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Moreover, our model suggests Media and Entertainment Distribution revenues to grow 1.5% year over year to $14.32 billion, moderating from the 3.1% growth reported in the previous quarter.



Click here to know how Disney’s overall third-quarter fiscal 2023 results are likely to be.

Weak Box Office to Hurt Top-Line Growth

Disney’s Theatrical Distribution segment is having a tough time after the unimpressive box office performances of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Elemental. Although Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 did well, it is expected to not have been enough to drive Disney’s box office performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Warner Bros. also had a tough first half of 2023 with poor performances of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. However, other notable peers like Comcast, Sony and Paramount Global had a better half thanks to Super Mario Bros. Movie, M3gan, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Scream VI, respectively.



Our model estimate for the Theatrical Distribution segment is pegged at $668 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Disney reported Theatrical Distribution revenues of $767 million in the fiscal second quarter, which jumped 242.4% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Estimate Revisions

Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share, down 3% over the past 30 days. Disney reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $22.44 billion, indicating growth of 4.34% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.