Disney call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Disney (DIS) with 65,793 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 23.43%. Nov-24 111 calls and Nov-24 112 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.