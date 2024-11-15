Disney call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Disney (DIS) with 65,793 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 23.43%. Nov-24 111 calls and Nov-24 112 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

