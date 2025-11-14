Markets
DIS

Disney And YouTube TV Strike Multi-Year Distribution Deal

November 14, 2025 — 10:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company has announced a new multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV, bringing Disney's marquee sports, news, and entertainment programming back to subscribers with greater choice and value. As part of the deal, Disney's full suite of networks and stations—including ESPN and ABC—has already been restored to YouTube TV.

Under the agreement, YouTube TV will carry Disney's complete linear portfolio, which includes all ESPN networks, ABC, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX Networks, and National Geographic. In addition, ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service, the Unlimited Plan, will be made available at no extra cost to YouTube TV subscribers, offering both live and on-demand programming directly within the platform.

The deal also provides flexibility through genre-specific packages and allows select YouTube TV offerings to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle, further enhancing the streaming experience for customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.