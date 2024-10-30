News & Insights

Disney agrees to pay over $500M to broadcast Grammys, WSJ reports

October 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Disney (DIS) will pay more than $500M over ten years to broadcast the Grammy Awards, ending the music award show’s over 50-year-run with CBS (PARA), the Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the terms of its new agreement with the Recording Academy, which takes effect in 2027, Disney’s ABC network and its streaming platforms will carry the show simultaneously, the author says, noting that the Academy will also make specials and other new programs for Disney’s platforms.

