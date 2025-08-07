Is Disney About to Beat Netflix in Streaming?

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) recent earnings report, including deals with the NFL and WWE, signal a big shift toward becoming a streaming giant. The company's potential to generate more streaming revenue than Netflix after ESPN's streaming app launches could help Disney stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 6, 2025. The video was published on Aug. 6, 2025.

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.