DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.47 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.01% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 85 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 31.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. DISH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.32%, on average.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown is expected to have affected DISH’s Pay-TV subscriber addition rate, particularly commercial accounts, including disruptions in the hospitality and airline industries in the to-be-reported quarter.



DISH exited the third quarter with 10.980 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 3.9% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 6% year over year to 8.424 million. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



To contain subscriber loss, DISH entered into a strategic collaboration with Input Output Global (IOG) to explore the use of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) across its business lines. Building on the Cardano blockchain, the team will develop a variety of applications that will enable and enhance the Boost, DISG and SLIMG customer bases. The collaboration is expected to have boosted the company’s subscriber growth in the to-be reported quarter.



The launch of the redesigned Sling TV app in the first half of 2021 is expected to have aided subscriber growth. In the third quarter, Sling TV subscribers increased 4% year over year to 2.556 million.



Wireless business subscriber addition and expanding partner base in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have boosted this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 5G prospects, which in turn will boost the company’s quarterly revenues You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Q4 Developments

On Dec 16, DISH Network announced that it would collaborate with FreedomFi on a pilot program. FreedomFi may provide DISH’s present and future customers with access to its community-driven, neutral host CBRS hotspot network.



On Nov 23, DSH Network announced that it selected Rakuten Group RKUNY-owned Rakuten Symphony’s observability framework (OBF), to collect telemetry data from all network functions. This will also enable the use of AI and ML to operate and optimize the DISH 5G network.



Rakuten’s Rakuten Symphony is being added to DISH’s roster of modern telco infrastructure vendors that support OpenRAN and cloud-native technologies as a provider of Operational Support Systems (OSS) services.



On Nov 16, DISH announced a multi-layered agreement with Cisco CSCO, with the aim to accelerate 5G services in the United States.



The Cisco-DISH partnership will help businesses capitalize on DISH’s 5G network and application structure to support the new hybrid work models.



On Nov 15, DISH Network entered a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI.



The agreement ensures that Sinclair’s 144 local stations across 86 global markets will remain on DISH TV. The Tennis Channel will continue to be available on DISH TV and SLING TV.

