DISH And Nexstar Announce Multi-year Carriage Deal, Restores Local Nexstar Stations On DISH

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said Friday that it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group. Under deal, local Nexstar stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV.

DISH Network specified that the agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Nexstar-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

The company added that WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

