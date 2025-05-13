Disguise, Inc. Extends Partnership with PhatMojo to Boost Rainbow Friends Costume Line

Disguise, Inc. extends its partnership with PhatMojo to enhance the Rainbow Friends costume brand across North America and Europe.

POWAY, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., leader in the global costume industry and a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is excited to announce a multi-year contract extension with PhatMojo. This will continue to expand the success of the



Rainbow Friends



brand across North America and Europe, reinforcing Disguise’s dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality costumes that captivate fans of all ages.







Rainbow Friends



is a multiplayer kid-friendly horror story experience, split up into chapters, featuring colorful yet menacing monsters and creatures that appear throughout the game. The game’s blend of adventure, mystery, and survival elements has made it a standout title in the kid-friendly horror gaming genre, leading to licensing toys, plush, and through the collaboration between Disguise and PhatMojo, premium costumes.





Since the introduction of



Rainbow Friends



costumes in North America in 2024, Disguise has experienced significant success within the kid-friendly horror gaming category. The Rainbow Friends collection has gained widespread popularity among gaming enthusiasts, content creators, and fans of immersive roleplay, positioning



Rainbow Friends



as a key brand within Disguise’s expanding portfolio of video game-inspired costume offerings. The sustained demand for officially licensed costumes reflects the growing influence of the brand and the broader appeal of gaming culture in the costume industry.





"We see incredible success in both kid-friendly horror and gaming, but when you combine the two, it creates an entirely new level of excitement. It has captivated audiences of all ages, and kids, in particular, can’t get enough of the characters and immersive experiences," said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, “That excitement naturally translates into Halloween, where fans want to bring their favorite spooky gaming moments to life. It’s the perfect combination, and we’re thrilled to continue delivering costumes that make those experiences even more memorable."







Rainbow Friends



costumes will be widely available at leading retailers across North America and Europe, both in-store and online, this fall.







About Disguise Inc.







Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit



www.disguise.com



and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).







About PhatMojo







Based in Los Angeles, CA, PhatMojo is a global toy and brand management company. PhatMojo collaborates closely with the world’s preeminent independent creators on fast, focused, fun.







MEDIA CONTACT:









PR@Disguise.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d51794a-cff7-4727-8f5b-be352617d2a5





