Discovery Science to Premier Crypto-Funded TV Series About… Dragonchain?

A new series about blockchain project Dragonchain is premiering on Discovery, and itâs been fully financed with $1 million in crypto.

Production house Vision Tree Media said Friday its new âOpen Source Moneyâ documentary series, which will track crypto project Dragonchain, would debut on Discovery Science, a U.S. TV channel run by Discovery Inc., which also owns the Discovery Channel.

While the five-part series, scheduled to start July 4, will center around Dragonchain, Vision Tree added it will do so against the backdrop of the broader cryptocurrency industry. The firm name-dropped former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce and companies including Facebook and Disney as the big names interviewed for the series.

On its website, Vision Tree says the âsuccessful launch of the Open Source Money series is critical because it will help put cryptocurrency and blockchain technology on the map, as well as in the hands of more people passionate to make a change in the world.â

When CoinDesk asked how the series was funded, Vision Tree said the million-dollar budget came from its own âCoiinâ cryptocurrency.

The DRGN token has been languishing not far above record lows for over a year, following an early post-ICO spike to nearly $5 in 2018. Prices at press time were just below 10 cents per token.

âThe limited documentary series features the untold, heroic story of Dragonchain,â gushes the press release. A spinout from Disney, Dragonchain allows enterprise users to securely store data on a blockchain. It raised more than $13.7 million in a sale of its DRGN token in late 2017.

A trailer for the new series shows one of the documentaryâs main themes is the darkening regulatory environment toward crypto projects in the U.S. Back in 2018, Dragonchain forced one of its affiliate projects to return investor funds â but didnât say why.

A Vision Tree spokesperson didnât say why the series focused specifically on Dragonchain.

