Discovery (JSE:DSY) Price Target Increased by 12.32% to 288.02

The average one-year price target for Discovery (JSE:DSY) has been revised to R288,02 / share. This is an increase of 12.32% from the prior estimate of R256,42 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R242,40 to a high of R324,45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.88% from the latest reported closing price of R25 656,00 / share.

Discovery Maintains 0.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discovery. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 67.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSY is 0.19%, an increase of 42.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.13% to 27,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EELV - Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF holds 135K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 81.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 36.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 35.60% over the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 3.90% over the last quarter.

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