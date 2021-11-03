Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) insiders sold US$32m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Discovery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, John Malone, sold US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$28.61 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$24.55. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Discovery insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Does Discovery Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Discovery insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$629m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Discovery Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Discovery shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Discovery insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Discovery and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

