Discovery Alaska’s AGM: Key Resolutions Passed, Remuneration Report Contested

Discovery Alaska Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw key resolutions successfully passed, including the re-election of Peter Lloyd and approval of a 10% placement facility. However, the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, marking a second strike under the Corporations Act, though the subsequent spill resolution was not carried.

