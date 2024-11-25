News & Insights

Discovery Alaska’s AGM: Key Resolutions Passed, Remuneration Report Contested

November 25, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Discovery Alaska Limited (AU:DAF) has released an update.

Discovery Alaska Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw key resolutions successfully passed, including the re-election of Peter Lloyd and approval of a 10% placement facility. However, the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, marking a second strike under the Corporations Act, though the subsequent spill resolution was not carried.

