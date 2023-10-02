News & Insights

Markets
DFS

Discover Financial Services Gains 7%

October 02, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade. Yesterday, the luxury travel retailer group has announced its plans to open seven-star luxury retail and entertainment destination DFS Yalong Bay in Sanya, Hainan, China by 2026.

The shares have been on an uptrend since September 27.

Currently, shares are at $92.80, up 7.13 percent from the previous close of $86.63 on a volume of 2,033,967.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.