Discover (DFS) Unveils Balance+ Overdraft Protection Tool

Discover Financial Services DFS recently announced that it has introduced Balance+, a new overdraft protection tool for its debit card customers. This new feature for its Cashback Debit Checking account will offer fee-free overdraft protection for debit card purchases, allowing customers to overdraw their account by up to $200 without incurring any fees.

To qualify, accounts must be in good standing, have a positive balance and receive at least one direct deposit of $200 or more each month for the last two months. This initiative aims to support customers living paycheck-to-paycheck by alleviating the stress associated with overdraft fees.

Balance+ is expected to complement Discover Financial’s existing fee-free Overdraft Protection, which covers checks, online bill payments and ACH transfers by transferring funds from a linked Discover account when necessary. Cashback Debit account holders can enroll in both services for comprehensive coverage.

Additionally, Discover Financial has enhanced its Cashback Debit features with services like Add Cash at Walmart, Direct Deposit Switch and Secure Account Linking. The Cashback Debit account continues to offer 1% cash back on debit card purchases (up to $3,000), no maintenance or overdraft fees and fraud protection. It also provides access to more than 60,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide.

This move of offering customers more flexibility is expected to provide DFS with a competitive edge over its peers, which can help in attracting more users and improving retention rates. This feature can lead to higher transaction volumes for the company. The company continues to boost its product portfolio while navigating a massive $35.3 billion acquisition by Capital One Financial Corp., announced this February.

Price Performance

Discover Financial’s shares have gained 14.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the 8.2% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Discover Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some better-ranked players like Hut 8 Corp. HUT, WisdomTree, Inc. WT and HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hut 8’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.50 per share, which witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against no downward movement. The consensus mark for HUT’s current year revenues suggests a 55.9% jump from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WisdomTree’s 2024 earnings indicates 51.4% year-over-year growth. During the past two months, WT has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. It met earnings estimates thrice in the past four quarters and beat once, with an average surprise of 2.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIVE Digital’s current-year earnings suggests a 29.1% year-over-year improvement. During the past month, HIVE has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at $111.8 million.

