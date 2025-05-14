Disc Medicine, Inc. to Present Key Data from Hematology Portfolio at EHA 2025 Congress

Disc Medicine to present hematology data at EHA 2025, including findings on bitopertin and DISC-0974 for blood disorders.

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple programs in its hematology portfolio at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress, which will be held in Milan, Italy on June 12-15, 2025.





“As we progress toward major company milestones in the second half of 2025, this year’s EHA presentations showcase steady progress across our pipeline,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “We plan to share data from the HELIOS long-term extension trial, further supporting bitopertin’s potential profile as the first disease-modifying treatment for EPP. We’ll also present additional durability data and new analyses from the Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with MF anemia, along with new data from DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers that supports its progression into a Phase 2 study in polycythemia vera in the first half of this year and its broader potential in diseases of iron overload.”





Management will host a call to review the presented data on June 16 at 8:00 am ET. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/)







Details of Presentations and Abstracts







The full abstracts are now available through the EHA conference website. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the abstracts published today contain previously presented data, and new data and analyses are reserved for presentation at the conference.







Bitopertin Poster Presentations:









Abstract Number:



PS2210







Title:



Results from the HELIOS Study: A Phase 2, Open-Label, Long-Term Extension Study of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria







Date / Time:



Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Melanie Chin







DISC-0974 Poster Presentations:









Abstract Number:







PF856







Title:



A Phase 1b/2 Study of DISC-0974, An Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, In Patients with Myelofibrosis and Anemia







Date / Time:



Friday, June 13, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Sima Bhatt







Abstract Number:







PS1845







Title:



DISC-0974 (An Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody) in Non-Transfusion-Dependent Patients with Myelofibrosis: Laboratory Correlates of Major Anemia Response







Date / Time: Saturday,



June 14, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Ayalew Tefferi







Abstract Number:







PS1814







Title:



Anti-Hemojuvelin Monoclonal Antibody Further Enhances Hematologic Response to ESA and/or Luspatercept in Mice







Date / Time: Saturday,



June 14, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Min Wu







DISC-3405 Poster Presentations:









Abstract Number:



PF1216







Title:



An Iron Pulse Study to Assess Oral Iron Absorption Following Treatment with DISC-3405 in Healthy Volunteers







Date / Time:



Friday, June 13, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Guowen Liu







Abstract Number:



PS2207







Title:



Single- and Multiple- Ascending Doses of DISC-3405, A Recombinant Humanized Antibody Targeting TMPRSS6, Increased Hepcidin and Reduced Iron and Hematocrit in Healthy Volunteers







Date / Time:



Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm CEST / 12:30 pm ET







Presenting Author:



Marcus Carden







About Disc Medicine







Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit



www.discmedicine.com



.







Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: Disc’s future product development plans and projected timelines for the presentation of data, initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials and other activities. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.





Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media Contact







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







Investor Relations Contact







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.