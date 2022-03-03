Direxion Makes Index, Expense Ratio Changes

Direxion had a number of index changes that will be effective on or about April 22nd, 2022. They are:

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRV)

Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares

Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRN)

Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ)

Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (RWVG)

Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Index.

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV)

Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Index.

Additionally, the expense ratios of some Direxion funds have changed. Here are the new ratios:

Fund New Gross Expense Ratio New Net Expense Ratio BRZU - Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 1.26% 1.26% CHAD - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares 0.76% 0.76% CHAU - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares 1.05% 1.05% CLDL - Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares 1.04% 0.96% CLDS - Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares 1.22% 0.99% COM - Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF 0.72% 0.72% CWEB - Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares 1.32% 1.32% ERX - Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares 0.95% 0.95% ERY - Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares 1.03% 0.99% INDL - Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares 1.17% 1.17% RUSL - Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares 1.20% 1.20% SPDN - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares 0.55% 0.49% SPUU - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares 0.75% 0.63% TENG - Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares 1.76% 0.95%

It is worth noting that Direxion has an expense cap in place, so shareholders never actually pay more than 0.95% for expenses, even if the new net expense ratio is higher than that.

