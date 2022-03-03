Direxion Makes Index, Expense Ratio Changes
Direxion had a number of index changes that will be effective on or about April 22nd, 2022. They are:
Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRV)
- Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares
- Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index
Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRN)
- Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
- Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ)
- Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index
Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (RWVG)
- Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Index.
Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV)
- Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Index.
Additionally, the expense ratios of some Direxion funds have changed. Here are the new ratios:
|Fund
|New Gross Expense Ratio
|New Net Expense Ratio
|BRZU - Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares
|1.26%
|1.26%
|CHAD - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares
|0.76%
|0.76%
|CHAU - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares
|1.05%
|1.05%
|CLDL - Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares
|1.04%
|0.96%
|CLDS - Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares
|1.22%
|0.99%
|COM - Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF
|0.72%
|0.72%
|CWEB - Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares
|1.32%
|1.32%
|ERX - Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares
|0.95%
|0.95%
|ERY - Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares
|1.03%
|0.99%
|INDL - Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares
|1.17%
|1.17%
|RUSL - Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares
|1.20%
|1.20%
|SPDN - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares
|0.55%
|0.49%
|SPUU - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares
|0.75%
|0.63%
|TENG - Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares
|1.76%
|0.95%
It is worth noting that Direxion has an expense cap in place, so shareholders never actually pay more than 0.95% for expenses, even if the new net expense ratio is higher than that.
