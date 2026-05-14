Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 87.2. A bullish investor could look at ORCS's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ORCS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.7976 per share, with $38.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.66. Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Business Development Company List
STBX shares outstanding history
Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.