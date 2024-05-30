Director’s Shareholding Shifts in Murray Cod Australia

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has announced a change in Director Ross Anderson’s financial interest, noting an adjustment in his indirect shareholdings. The update, which includes a mixture of ordinary shares and various unlisted options with different expiry dates, reflects transactions that occurred on May 30, 2024. This change in director’s interest has been disclosed in accordance with the ASX listing rules and corporate regulations.

