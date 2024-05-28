News & Insights

Director’s Shareholding Changes at Intelligent Monitoring

May 28, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced a significant change in Director Dennison Hambling’s holdings, acquiring 57,142 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, which now totals 66,883 shares. Additionally, Hambling maintains a sizable position in Performance Rights and an indirect interest in more shares via a superannuation fund.

