Director’s Shareholding Changes at Intelligent Monitoring

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced a significant change in Director Dennison Hambling’s holdings, acquiring 57,142 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, which now totals 66,883 shares. Additionally, Hambling maintains a sizable position in Performance Rights and an indirect interest in more shares via a superannuation fund.

