Director Sells Mercury Systems Shares After 100% Run

Key Points

Director Howard Lance sold 4,832 shares for a transaction value of ~$430,000 on Feb. 25, 2026, at a weighted average price of $88.98 per share.

The transaction represented 15% of Lance's direct holdings at the time.

All shares sold were held directly; post-transaction, Lance retains 27,272 shares directly and 9,250 shares indirectly via the Howard L. Lance Revocable Living Trust.

This was Lance's only open-market sale in the last two years.

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On Feb. 25, 2026, Howard L. Lance, director at Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), reported an open-market sale of 4,832 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $430,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 4,832 Open-market shares sold on Feb. 25, 2026 Transaction value $430,000 Based on weighted average sale price of $88.98 per share Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,272 Directly held after sale Post-transaction shares (indirect) 9,250 Indirectly held via trust after sale Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.44 million Calculated using Feb. 25, 2026 market close

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Lance’s historical transaction pattern?

This transaction is his only open-market sale in the past two years.

This transaction is his only open-market sale in the past two years. What proportion of Lance’s direct holdings was impacted?

The sale accounted for 15% of his direct shares, with all shares sold from his direct account.

The sale accounted for 15% of his direct shares, with all shares sold from his direct account. What is the context of Lance’s remaining stake?

Following the sale, Lance continues to hold 27,272 shares directly and 9,250 shares indirectly through his revocable living trust, with a post-transaction direct holding valued at approximately $2.44 million as of Feb. 25, 2026.

Following the sale, Lance continues to hold 27,272 shares directly and 9,250 shares indirectly through his revocable living trust, with a post-transaction direct holding valued at approximately $2.44 million as of Feb. 25, 2026. How does the transaction price relate to the current and historical stock price?

The weighted average sale price was $88.98 per share, which is slightly below the market close of $89.30 on the transaction date and 2.2% below the $91.01 level as of March 2, 2026, following a 104.9% total return year over year.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $942.55 million Net income (TTM) ($30.41 million) 1-year price change 105.4%

Company snapshot

Provides advanced components, modules, and subsystems including RF/microwave devices, embedded processing boards, and integrated solutions for aerospace and defense applications.

Generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of proprietary technology solutions, targeting high-value defense programs and mission-critical systems integration.

Serves leading defense contractors and commercial aviation companies, with products deployed in approximately 300 programs across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Mercury Systems is a mid-cap technology provider specializing in high-performance electronics for aerospace and defense markets. The company leverages its engineering expertise and proprietary technologies to deliver mission-critical solutions for major defense contractors and government agencies. Its competitive advantage stems from deep integration across the value chain and a focus on secure, scalable, and innovative subsystems supporting next-generation defense platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

Lance’s late February sale of aerospace and defense technology company Mercury Systems capitalized on the recent strong performance of both the stock and its sector. As of March 24, the stock is still up 68% year over year on a total return basis, though it’s down slightly from its more than 100% return earlier this year.

The company announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ended Dec. 26, 2025) on Feb. 3. Q2 bookings were up 18.6% year over year and the company celebrated a record backlog of $1.5 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. First-half revenue of $233 million was also a record.

In March, the company completed its acquisition of SolderMask Inc., a provider of specialized manufacturing processes that were already in use across more than 20 Mercury Systems programs. Bringing the processes in-house should allow Mercury Systems to expand manufacturing capacity and improve production rate.

Mercury Systems currently trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.98, which is close to the aerospace and defense industry average P/S of 4.57, and below the peer group average of 11.29, according to Simply Wall St. While some still believe the stock is overvalued, bulls may be interested in the company’s strategic acquisitions and growing backlog amid enhanced recent interest in the aerospace and defense sector.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.