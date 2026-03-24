Director Loads Up With 3.2 Million Shares of Kosmos Energy

Key Points

Adebayo Ogunlesi acquired 3,157,895 common shares for a total of ~$6.0 million on March 10, 2026, at around $1.90 per share.

This transaction increased his direct common stock holdings by 173.87%, taking direct ownership from 1,816,289 to 4,974,184 shares.

All shares are held directly, with no indirect or derivative security involvement.

The purchase represents a substantial increase in exposure, more than doubling his direct stake, and aligns with no recent selling activity on record.

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Director Adebayo Ogunlesi reported an open-market purchase of 3,157,895 shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) for a transaction value of ~$6.0 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 3,157,895 Transaction value $6.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,974,184 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $12.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($1.90); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($2.41).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Ogunlesi's prior trading activity in Kosmos Energy?

This is the first open-market purchase by Ogunlesi in at least the past three years; all previous Form 4 filings since June 2023 reflected only administrative updates with no net buying or selling.

This is the first open-market purchase by Ogunlesi in at least the past three years; all previous Form 4 filings since June 2023 reflected only administrative updates with no net buying or selling. What proportion of his prior holdings does the transaction represent?

The purchase increased direct common stock holdings by 173.87%, taking his position from 1,816,289 to 4,974,184 shares, more than doubling his exposure to the company.

The purchase increased direct common stock holdings by 173.87%, taking his position from 1,816,289 to 4,974,184 shares, more than doubling his exposure to the company. Is there any indication of indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No; all shares were acquired for direct ownership, and the filing shows zero indirect holdings and no derivative security involvement.

No; all shares were acquired for direct ownership, and the filing shows zero indirect holdings and no derivative security involvement. How does the transaction size relate to Ogunlesi’s current ownership and Kosmos Energy's total insider ownership?

Post-transaction, Ogunlesi’s direct holdings represent approximately 1.03% of total shares outstanding as of the latest available data, contributing materially to overall insider exposure in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) -$699.79 million Dividend yield 0.00% 1-year price change 4.48%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 10, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers deep-water oil and gas exploration and production, with principal assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and gas development projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Operates an independent exploration-led business model, generating revenue primarily from the sale of crude oil and natural gas produced from its offshore assets.

Serves global energy markets as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company.

Kosmos Energy is a Dallas-based independent oil and gas company specializing in deep-water exploration and production along the Atlantic Margins. The company leverages a focused asset portfolio and proven basin exploration strategy to drive growth and operational efficiency. Its competitive edge lies in technical expertise and access to high-potential offshore resources in underexplored regions.

What this transaction means for investors

This is a sizable purchase and notable because the director hadn’t acquired company stock in the past three years.

The stock price has been skyrocketing this year, up about 198% year-to-date (YTD), and since March 10, the company’s stock price has jumped about 35% to its current $2.71 per share.

This comes at a time of rising oil prices, due in part to the war in Iran and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

However, it also occurred when Kosmos had a public offering of its common stock on March 10 at $1.90 per share, a significant discount to the approximately $2.00 per share price at the time. The offering was to raise money primarily for debt repayment.

In addition, in February, the government of Ghana extended its license to drill for oil there until 2040. Also, it sold assets in Equatorial Guinea to focus on its assets in Ghana and other locations. Further, the company guided for a significant increase in production in fiscal 2026.

The stock is trading at just 8 times forward earnings.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.