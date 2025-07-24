Director Buys DCOM Shares in Equity Grant

On July 2, 2025, Paul M. Aguggia, Director, reported the acquisition of 2,061 shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) via a Rule 16b-3(d) grant, increasing his direct ownership to 12,893 shares.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,061 Transaction value $59,913.27 Post-transaction shares 12,893 Post-transaction value $374,799.51 Price vs. MA50 8.8% above the 50-day moving average Price vs. MA200 0.25% below the 200-day moving average One-year performance 47.1%

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the insider’s historical trading patterns?

The 2,061-share acquisition is slightly below Aguggia’s median trade size of 2,227 shares and well below the 75th percentile (2,500 shares), consistent with his typical trade cadence of just over three trades per year.

What is the significance of the transaction timing relative to recent stock performance?

The trade was executed at $29.07 per share, 8.8% above the 50-day moving average as of July 10 and nearly in line with the 200-day average.

How material is the post-transaction ownership stake?

After the transaction, Aguggia holds 12,893 shares, representing 0.03% of outstanding shares. This ownership level is within the typical range for directors at Dime Community Bancshares.

Does the transaction indicate an options exercise or cash purchase?

The Form 4 describes the acquisition as a grant, award, or other acquisition pursuant to Rule 16b-3(d), not an open-market purchase or options exercise, implying a non-cash equity award.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $295.4 million Net income (TTM) $25.1 million Dividend yield 3.44%

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of commercial banking products, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family and residential mortgages, business and consumer lending, deposit accounts, and investment services.

Serves small to mid-sized businesses, local municipalities, and individual consumers across Long Island and New York City boroughs.

Dime Community Bancshares is a regional bank holding company serving the New York metropolitan area. It offers a diversified portfolio of commercial and retail banking services.

Foolish take

The 2,061 new shares Aguggia reported are part of his compensation as a member of Dime Community Bancshares' board of directors. 57% of his remuneration was paid in cash last year, with the remainder issued in the form of stock awards.

So this is just business as usual -- a director collecting compensation for his services. Aguggia has been a director since September 2022, bringing three decades of experience from legal and financial corporations. He currently serves on Dime Community's compensation and corporate governance committees. These extra duties give him a slightly larger compensation package than other independent directors in the same boardroom.

So there's no reason to dive into a deep analysis of this simple transaction. Aguggia didn't assess the company's business prospects or the stock's valuation before accepting these shares at the total cost of $0. It's just an expected stock grant in exchange for his boardroom services.

That being said, Dime Community's stock has been swooning in 2025, falling 6.5% while the iShares Regional Banks ETF (NYSEMKT:IAT) gained 2.8%. The stock has been volatile in recent months, and Aguggia might eventually look back at this price dip as a particularly effective portfolio-building period. His compensation is based on a dollar value rather than a specific share count, so Aguggia can benefit from receiving a larger number of low-priced shares, just like any ordinary investor would get more Dime Community stubs for their money. Buying on the dips can be helpful even for insiders who get their stock for free.

Glossary

Rule 16b-3(d): An SEC rule allowing company insiders to receive equity awards without triggering short-swing profit liability.

Director: A member of a company's board who helps oversee management and major decisions on behalf of shareholders.

Form 4: An SEC filing insiders use to report changes in their ownership of a company's securities.

Grant (equity grant): An award of company shares or stock options, typically as compensation, not purchased with cash.

Moving average (MA50/MA200): The average stock price over the past 50 or 200 days, used to identify trends.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Median trade size: The middle value of all trade sizes by an insider, used to gauge typical transaction amounts.

75th percentile: A statistical measure; 75% of values fall below this number, indicating larger-than-average trades.

Non-cash equity award: Compensation given in the form of shares or options rather than cash payment.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock price, expressed as a percentage.

Regional bank holding company: A company that owns and controls one or more banks operating in a specific geographic area.

Commercial real estate loan: A loan secured by property used for business purposes, such as offices, retail, or industrial buildings.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,037%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.