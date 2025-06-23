Direct Line Insurance Announces Board Changes, Subject To Scheme Becoming Effective

(RTTNews) - Direct Line Insurance Group plc announced that Adam Winslow and Jane Poole have agreed to step down from their respective positions as CEO and CFO of Direct Line and from the Direct Line Board. Both will serve the first two months of their notice period on garden leave, during which time they will remain available for transitional support. The current Non-Executive Directors of Direct Line, Danuta Gray, Richard Ward, Tracy Corrigan, Mark Gregory, Carol Hagh, Adrian Joseph OBE, Mark Lewis, Fiona McBain, David Neave, and Gregor Stewart intend to resign from the Direct Line Board.

Aviva intends to appoint new directors for Direct Line: Jason Storah - CEO; Stephen Pond - CFO; Ian Clark - Chair; Deepak Haria; Fiona Fry; Chris Clark; Cristina Nestares; Wes Scott; Rees Aronson; and Charlotte Jones.

On 17 June 2025, Aviva and Direct Line announced that all conditions relating to the receipt of regulatory and antitrust approvals had been satisfied or waived and that, the Court Sanction Hearing had been scheduled for, and the Scheme is expected to become Effective on, 1 July 2025.

