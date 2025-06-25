Direct Lending Returns Face High Ordinary Income Tax Rate

Tax Classification Impact

Unlike some other investment vehicles that benefit from preferential tax treatment, such as qualified dividends or long-term capital gains, which are taxed at lower rates, direct lending returns do not receive any special tax status. The Internal Revenue Service treats the income generated from these loans as ordinary income.

This classification puts direct lending returns in the same tax category as wages, salaries, and interest income from bonds or savings accounts. For high-income investors, this means their profits could be subject to the maximum federal tax rate of 40.8%.

Breaking Down the Rate

The 40.8% top federal tax rate on direct lending returns consists of:

37% top marginal income tax rate

3.8% Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) that applies to certain investment income for higher-income taxpayers

This rate applies to taxpayers in the highest income bracket, which for 2023 includes individuals with taxable income above $578,125 (single filers) or $693,750 (married filing jointly).

Investment Considerations

The high tax rate on direct lending returns has important implications for investment strategy. Investors need to calculate their after-tax returns when comparing direct lending to other investment options that might receive more favorable tax treatment.

For example, qualified dividends and long-term capital gains are currently taxed at a maximum federal rate of 23.8% (20% plus the 3.8% NIIT), creating a significant tax advantage over direct lending returns.

Financial advisors often recommend that investors consider placing direct lending investments in tax-advantaged accounts, such as IRAs or 401(k)s, when possible. However, this may not always be feasible due to limitations on these accounts.

State taxes can further increase the total tax burden on direct lending returns, as most states also tax ordinary income, with rates varying significantly depending on location.

The tax treatment of direct lending highlights the importance of considering not just the gross returns of an investment but also its tax efficiency. For high-income investors, particularly, the difference between pre-tax and after-tax returns can be substantial, potentially affecting the relative attractiveness of direct lending compared to other investment options.