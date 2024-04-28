Direct Indexing is a Competitive Advantage for Advisors

Direct indexing continues its ascent and is forecast to exceed $1 trillion in assets within the next decade. In essence, direct indexing retains the primary benefits of passive investing while allowing for greater tax efficiency and personalization.

It achieves this by buying the actual components of an index in a separately managed account (SMA). This means that tax losses can be harvested by selling losing positions and reinvesting the proceeds into positions with similar factor scores to ensure that the benchmark continues to be tracked. According to research, direct indexing can boost after-tax returns by 1 to 2% due to these savings. The effect is even more potent in periods with elevated volatility.

Direct indexing also allows for more customization to account for a client’s unique situation. For instance, if an investor has an oversized position in a specific company, that company would not be included in the index, and/or the specific sector could be underweighted. Similarly, if a client is sitting on large, unrealized gains, direct indexing can help reduce the tax burden while helping to construct a more diversified portfolio.

Direct indexing can be a way for advisors to give clients a strategy that accomplishes their financial goals in the long term, reduces tax payments, and aligns their investments with personal values and/or situation. This can help differentiate advisors in a competitive market and create a richer experience that leads to a stronger and deeper relationship with clients.

Finsum: Direct indexing continues to experience rapid growth as it offers the benefits of passive investing with more tax efficiency and customization. For advisors, it also presents an opportunity.

