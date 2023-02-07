Direct Indexing as a Prospecting Tool?

Direct indexing was one of the hottest topics in the financial services industry last year. The strategy has typically only been utilized by wealthy clients with complex portfolios, but that’s a mistake, according to Randy Bullard, global head of wealth at Charles River Development. Bullard, who was presenting along with Ben Hammer, a sales executive at Vanguard, at the ETF Exchange conference, pushed back on the notion that direct indexing is a niche product for select clients. He stated, “A direct indexing solution is uniquely designed to catch money in transition, and it’s suitable for all types of investors. That’s the transition the industry is starting to go through. Once you conquer the operational complexities of direct indexing, it becomes a broad market solution.” In fact, Hammer believes that it gives “advisors an additional edge with clients.” Hammer added that the volatility of 2022 provided the perfect environment to showcase the strengths of direct indexing. He stated, “Right now, most of the reason people are using direct indexing is for taxes, but we’re telling people not to fall in love with that after-tax return from last year. Volatility created an opportunity last year, but the opportunity hasn’t passed by. Every year there are some stocks that fall in an index.” Hammer is also seeing increasing adoption among accounting firms that work with advisors.

Finsum:While direct indexing has primarily been a tool for the wealthy, two panelists at the ETF Exchange conference believe that all investors can benefit from it, which gives advisors an edge with clients.

direct indexing

advisors

investors

clients

